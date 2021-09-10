Beyond Trafficking and Slavery: Video

Webinar: Time to get off the fence on sex workers' rights

This live discussion between sex worker activists and the heads of two major anti-trafficking organisations asks why the sector is so hesitant to support sex workers' rights

10 September 2021, 7.52pm

It’s time for anti-trafficking activists to stop being silent on sex workers’ rights.

As part of our larger feature on 'fence-sitting' on sex work, we organised a live discussion between two migrant sex worker activists and the heads of two anti-trafficking organisations who recently chose to get off the fence and support decriminalisation and sex workers' rights. In a wide-ranging conversation they ask why the trafficking sector is letting sex workers down and how things could be done differently.

The Panelists:

Joanna Ewart-James: Executive Director, Freedom United
Jean Bruggeman: Executive Director, Freedom Network USA
Amina du Jean
Charlotte Lee: Spokesperson, English Collective of Prostitutes
Emily Kenway: Impact Editor, Beyond Trafficking and Slavery (Chair)

