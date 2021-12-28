We exposed ‘conversion therapy’, ‘abortion pill reversal’, and hate groups fundraising on Amazon – and much more

Nervously, N. picked up the phone and dialled the number on a flyer she had been given near an abortion clinic in the UK.

“We are in the United States, but we do help hundreds of women every day in the UK,” said a voice on the other end of the line.

A couple of hours later she was called back by a UK-based doctor, who prescribed her an unproven and potentially ‘dangerous’ treatment known as ‘abortion pill reversal’.

N. asked about the potential health risks of trying to ‘reverse’ a medical abortion, but the doctor told her not to worry: “At the end of the day, you live in the UK, you’ve got a hospital there and if you were worried about the bleeding, you’d go get help.”

This undercover assignment by one of our UK journalists was the start of a global investigation into how doctors supported by US Christian Right activists at Heartbeat International are providing women with a “dangerous” and controversial treatment that claims to ‘reverse’ medical abortions, in at least a dozen countries.