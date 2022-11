Qué hacer para que Bolsonaro no vuelva

For years, the far right has weaponised social media – connecting extremists to power and mobilising violence to threaten democracy. What will Elon Musk's Twitter meltdown and Meta's mass layoffs mean at this precarious moment in the US and globally? And how did Brazil succeed in fighting disinformation and averting a threatened coup?

Hear from our experts on how conspiracists in dark corners of the web are destabilising democracy – and how democracies are fighting back.

Hear from:

Joan Donovan Research director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media Politics and Public Policy and co-author of ‘Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America’

Pedro Tellez Director at Quid; member of the board of directors at the Advocacy Hub; senior fellow in Social and Economic Equity at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Director of expression at the Open Society Foundation, leading on global work to support journalism and tackle disinformation