Violencia electoral e influencia ilícita en México

From Shell and BP to North Sea oil, modern Britain was floated on an ocean of black gold. But as we face climate breakdown, the addiction needs to end. Explore how oil shaped Britain, and what comes next.

Join us for this free live discussion at 5pm UK time, Thursday 10 June.

Hear from:

James Marriott Co-author of ‘Crude Britannia’ and co-founder of Platform

Terry MacAlister Co-author of ‘Crude Britannia’ and former energy editor, The Guardian

Mika Minio-Paluello Energy economist, the UK Trades Union Congress

Chair: Adam Ramsay Editor of openDemocracy